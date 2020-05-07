Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak 'disturbing': Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To NDMA; Monitoring Situation

Jay Pandya
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to the Vizag gas leakage said that the incident is "disturbing." Shah stated that he has spoken to the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) officials and concerned authorities. "We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," he added.

'The incident in Vizag is disturbing'

Minutes before Amit Shah's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority)  at 11 AM.

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy had condoled the death of the victims of the gas leak and said that he is monitoring the situation closely, in the first response from the Home Ministry. 

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

