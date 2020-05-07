Vizag Gas Leak 'disturbing': Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To NDMA; Monitoring Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to the Vizag gas leakage said that the incident is "disturbing." Shah stated that he has spoken to the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) officials and concerned authorities. "We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," he added.

'The incident in Vizag is disturbing'

The incident in Vizag is disturbing.



Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.



I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

Minutes before Amit Shah's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM @narendramodi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to Visakhapatnam as casualty fears rise

READ | Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 8 dead, hundreds being evacuated; CM Jagan enroute plant

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy had condoled the death of the victims of the gas leak and said that he is monitoring the situation closely, in the first response from the Home Ministry.

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi calls for meeting of NDMA to monitor situation; speaks to MHA

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: MoS Home Reddy provides update & condolences; 'monitoring the situation'