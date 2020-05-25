Amphan Aftermath: Survivors Detail Ordeal Of Battling The Super Cyclone In West Bengal

'Mathar Chaat', when translated to English, these Bengali words mean - 'a roof above your head'. Cyclone Amphan has deprived many in Bengal of their 'Maathar Chaat' – their homes, their everything. The first victims of any natural calamity are the poor. Amphan made no exception as nearly 85 lakh homes have turned to rubble in the state of West Bengal.

The Koreya Village in North 24 Paragans wears the scars of Amphan. Huge trees have fallen on kaccha, pucca homes — rendering several families homeless. The debris a reminder of the devastation. Abdul Karim, a local of the village, told Republic TV that the Panchayat authorities did not help. The villagers have been waiting to be facilitated with much-needed relief.

For many, this Eid has been about survival – nothing more, nothing less. Amidst that, they are struggling to collect pieces, but are doing it nevertheless. With no electricity for the last five days, people in Jadavpur's Bijoygarh area have been suffering on multiple fronts. But the focus is on rebuilding Bengal – a state that has come together in solidarity. And forces are leading the efforts to help Bengal rise again.

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Amphan that caused massive damage to private and public property, the West Bengal government has now appealed citizens to donate to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and assist the State Government in prevention and control of situation arising out of unforeseen emergencies like the cyclone and COVID-19 pandemic.

Any contribution to this fund entitles the donor to claim a 100% deduction under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Bank details for making contribution through Cheque/Online/Debit & Credit Card/UPI :

A/c Name: West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd., Branch: Howrah

A/c No: 628005501339

IFS Code: ICIC0006280

Swift Code: ICICINBBCTS

MICR Code: 700229010

Amphan's trail of destruction in Bengal

A large part of coastal West Bengal has been left devastated by the Cyclone Amphan that hit the region last week and claimed at least 80 lives. The storm, noted to be the worst in 283 years and reporting winds up to 190 kmph, wiped out villages after villages in two of the most hardest-hit districts — North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. The State capital Kolkata saw its power grid destroyed, vehicles smashed by fallen trees, waterlogging in several low lying areas, buildings

Amphan also hit five other districts badly, namely East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, with damages also reported in the district of Birbhum. Now, West Bengal faces the arduous task of dealing with the twin challenge of Coronavirus outbreak and its containment efforts and massive relief and rehabilitation of tens of thousands of displaced families due to the Cyclone.

