Amritsar: Fire Breaks Out At Fruit Factory; Authorities Yet To Ascertain Reason

A fire broke out at a dry fruit factory in Amritsar, Punjab on Friday. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the locals alerted the authorities. As per the latest information, no casualty has been reported.

Fire at dry fruit factory in Amritsar

While no information is yet available on the reason for the incident, authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire. The fire brigade has issued an alert on sending the maximum manpower as the fire looked massive.

As per the on-ground information, not too many were inside the factory. This was due to the numerous restrictions imposed by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also being said that it was the locals who witnessed the fire coming out of the factories.

Visuals of the firefighters trying to douse the fire surfaced. The fire is said to be in control now.

Fire in Nagpur

A day before, a major fire broke out at two sawmills in Lakadganj area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and two persons were injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the mills around 8.05 am and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, chief fire officer of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Rajendra Uchake said.

While the fire was brought under control by 11 am, both the premises were completely gutted in the incident, he said.

Fireman Pravin Zade and a sanitation worker assisting the firefighters at the site fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)