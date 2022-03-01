Anantnag: 6 Persons Sustain Injuries In Gas Explosion At Hospital; Treatment Underway

Six persons were injured after a gas explosion took place at Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday. According to officials, the explosion probably took place due to leakage in heating gas. The injured personnel includes employees.

Furthermore, the official added that all involved in the MCCH gas explosion were shifted to GMC Anantnag. The injured persons are now under treatment. Medical Superintendent GMC, Anantnag, Dr Iqbal told local news agencies that all six persons under treatment at GMC Anantnag have minor injuries.

Fire at GMC hospital in Jammu

Earlier on February 22, a minor fire broke out at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu and Kashmir. The hospital staff responded quickly and extinguished the fire, avoiding any loss. No personnel were injured.

The fire was noticed in the storeroom of ward number eight of the hospital at Bakshi Nagar and was swiftly brought under control. Officials of the fire and emergency services said that fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon investigation, the officials said that the fire was caused by a short circuit. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident, a police official had confirmed.

Image: Unsplash