Andaman And Nicobar Earthquake: Tremors Hit Island Thrice In 1 Day, No Casualties Reported

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were struck with three earthquakes in quick succession on Sunday, April 9. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the first quake was of magnitude 4.9 on the Ritcher scale and it occurred at a depth of 10 km on the Nicobar Island at around 1:16 pm whereas the second one, possibly an aftershock at 2:59 pm measured 4.1 on the scale. The third quake was a much stronger one as it measured 5.3 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was traced at a depth of 10 km near the Nicobar Islands at 4:01 pm. No reports of damage have been confirmed yet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 13:16:17 IST, Lat: 9.06 & Long: 93.98, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 228km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar Islands

The NCS map shows that the Andaman and Nicobar islands are extremely close to the fault lines that encircle the Southeast Asian countries from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia all the way to Indonesia and parts of Papua New Guinea. Owing to these fault lines, which are basically cracks in the Earth's crust, which when rubbed against each other make this region prone to Earthquakes. This region also varies in the frequency with which they experience the quakes. As shown in the map below, different colours represent different frequencies of Earthquakes along the Asian fault lines.

(Image: National Center for Seismology)