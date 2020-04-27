Andaman Chasing Virus; 7100 COVID-19 Tests Per Million Population: Chief Secretary

As the nation battles with the contagious Coronavirus, Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that the Union Territory has conducted over 7,100 tests per million population in a bid to tracing the virus.

With over 7100 tests per million population, Andamans is chasing the Virus, and not the other way around.#AndamanFightsCOVID19 #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 27, 2020

READ | PM Modi-CMs' Covid Conference Attended By Mamata Banerjee; PM May Address In Next 4-5 Days

READ | Separate Corona Vigilance Cell Has Been Set Up To Treat Police: CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Sunday, the Chief Secretary had said that there are sufficient supplies, medicines, equipment on the islands and added that the highest contact tracing, testing, and quarantine was being done. Sanghi urged people to have patience and support the government.

Islands have sufficient supplies, medicines, equipment. Highest contact tracing, testing, Quarantine being done.



Need sufficient patience & support of people.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #AndamanFightsCOVID19 — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 26, 2020

On Saturday, Sanghi had informed that 22 people had tested positive on the islands so far, asking people to be "ultra-careful".

4 more +ve. Total 22. Family & contacts of recent positives.



Even 1 +ve can endanger all. So, pls🙏 be ultra careful.#FrontLineHeroes also have families. #StayHome#AndamanFightsCOVID19 — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 25, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Patient Treated With Plasma Therapy In Delhi Recovers, Gets Discharged

READ | Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Hands Over 1000 PPE Kits To MARD; Father Highlights gratitude

As on April 27, the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Island has recorded 33 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 11 of which have been recovered according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The union territory has not reported any death due to the virus as of now.