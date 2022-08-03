Andhra CM Forms High-level Team To Probe Gas Leak Mishap; Orders State-wide Safety Audit

In a major update in the Andhra Pradesh gas leak probe, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to conduct a safety audit in all the industries of the state. Andhra CM reviewed the situation with the officials and enquired about the medical assistance being provided to the victims. He ordered the officials to consider the gas leak issue seriously and asked them to form a high-level committee on the incident. Apart from finding out the reasons, he also ordered focus on the measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The state government has also asked the Brandix company situated in Achutapuram to close down all its operations till the final inquiry report on the incident is submitted. A gas leak was reported in the aforesaid company, post which the state government sprung into action and ordered a high-level probe into the matter. State Minister G Amaranth informed that this is the second incident of gas leak in the last two months. Currently, the Andhra government has asked to collect samples from the seeds company and submit them to the lab for further investigation.

Speaking on the situation, Andhra Minister Amaranth said, "121 workers affected, being treated in various hospitals. The seeds company where a second-time gas leakage was reported in 2 months has been closed till the time investigation concludes. Cause of the incident to be ascertained."

It was a second such incident in two months after the one on June 3 in the same place where more than 300 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesores, nausea and vomiting.

Andhra Pradesh gas leak

After inhaling some hazardous and pungent gases on August 2, more than 121 employees of Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited (Seeds), which is a part of Brandix India Apparel Company (BIAC), in the Atchutapuram region of Andhra Pradesh, fell ill.

The officials of several departments have not yet revealed the source of the gas or the reason for the leak. Around 95 workers of the apparel manufacturing unit were admitted to a government hospital in Anakapalle and a few other hospitals after complaining of nausea, stomach pain, a cough, and some suffocation.

District Collector P Ravi Subhash has been instructed to undertake a thorough investigation into the mishap and submit a report, according to official sources. The District Collector spoke to the victims about the available healthcare when he visited a few hospitals.

Image: PTI, ANI