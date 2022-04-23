Andhra Man Succumbs To Injuries In Corbett 14 Electric Bike Blast In Vijayawada; 3 Injured

A man succumbed to burn injuries and suffocation due to inhalation of smoke while his wife and two children were severely injured and suffered suffocation after their Corbett 14 electric bike battery blasted in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The victim Kotakonda Siva Kumar, aged 40, was a resident of Gulabi thota in Vijayawada. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to their rescue and sent them to a nearby hospital where Siva Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. His wife Harathi is stated to be in a critical condition while his two children Bindu Sri and Sasi sustained burn injuries and suffered severe suffocation.

Reportedly, Siva Kumar bought a brand new Corbett 14 electric bike on Friday and plugged the electric vehicle for charging in one of the bedrooms of his house on Friday night. Due to prolonged charging, the vehicle exploded at around 3 am in the room which led to one of the electric wires of the home to catch fire, thus emanating fumes in the house. The family was stuck in the kitchen and couldn’t escape as there was no exit.

Locals noticed the fire emanating from Siva Kumar’s house and informed the police and called for an ambulance. Police, after receiving information, immediately reached the spot and initiated rescue operations. The police said that a case is being registered and further investigation will be taken up.

The Corbett 14 Electric bike battery blast incident marks the second case in the Telugu state in less than a week

Telangana's Nizamabad Incident

On April 19, an 80-year-old man lost his life and two others were injured after the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The incident occurred as the battery was being charged in a house. B Ramaswamy succumbed to his injuries, and his son B Prakash and daughter Kamalamma sustained severe burn injuries in an attempt to rescue him.

Police filed a case against Pure EV under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and booked an investigation. Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Pure EV released a statement expressing its deep apologies for the incident and mentioned about its cooperation with local authorities and requesting information from the user.

Image: Republic World