Andhra Pradesh: 3 Charred To Death After Car Collides With Lorry In Prakasam District

In a tragic incident, three people were burnt alive after a car and a lorry collided in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. According to police officials, the incident took place at the Metamedapally crossroad in Tippayapalem in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district when a car was coming from Khammam to Markapuram collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Officials reported that three passengers of the car were charred to death when the car caught fire after a collision with the lorry. The bodies have been shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem and also a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, officials further added.

"A car was coming from Khammam to Markapuram and a container was coming from Markapuram to Khammam. They crashed on the opposite sides of the Metamedapally crossroad of Prakasam District at around 6 pm on Tuesday," Markapuram Circle Inspector (CI) Anjaneya Reddy, according to ANI.

5 killed in truck-car collision in Gujarat

On May 08, five people including four members of a family were killed and at least 10 others were injured in a collision between a car and a mini truck on a national highway near Malia in the Morbi district of Gujarat. The incident occurred after a car suffered a tyre burst, brushed past another car, and hit a mini truck on the Morbi-Malia national highway.

According to the police officials, the car was returning to Morbi after visiting a temple at Samakhiali in the Kutch district and four of the five deceased were travelling in this car. They included an elderly couple, their daughter and a grandson. Another deceased who was killed in the accident was a man travelling in the mini-truck along with others who were returning after visiting the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district, the official said according to PTI. Whereas, all the ten injured were travelling in the mini truck.

All the deceased, as well as the injured persons, were rushed to the civil hospital in Morbi, the police official said according to PTI. Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja visited the injured persons in the hospital and said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed condolence and announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.