Andhra Pradesh: 3 Injured In Stampede-like Situation At Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

A stampede-like situation was witnessed at Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, April 12. About three people have been reported to have received injuries in the incident.

A large number of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter to get Sarvadarshan tickets at the shrine which led to a stampede-like situation. The ticket counters were closed for two days which led a large number of people to rush to secure their tickets at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the incident, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) PRO Ravi Kumar said that the situation was brought under control soon after the pilgrims standing long in the queue were allowed to enter the Tirumala shrine to worship without tickets.

PRO Ravi Kumar ,“There was a huge rush at three token counters in Tirupati. However, looking at the rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams decided to allow pilgrims directly into the compartments of Tirumala for darshan. The situation is normal now.”

Kumar further stated that VIP darshan will be closed till Sunday at Tirumala to allow common people to worship.

Following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the TTD decided to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and tickets distributed for Lord Venkateswara darshan in February of this year. Additional 13,000 tickets were released by the TTD for the period of February 24-28.

Five thousand offline SSD tokens were also distributed at the Srinivasam Complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, and Bhudevi Complex, among other locations.

What led to a stampede-like situation at Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) provides free darshan to all the pilgrims coming to the shrine of Tirumala to worship. However, lately the TTD governing bodies had stopped giving tokens as the ticket counters were closed for the last two days. This made several devotees stay in Tirumala waiting for the ticket counters to open.

Some of the devotees were seen jumping over the iron fence on Tuesday morning at Tirumala leading to a stampede-like situation. Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh is devoted to Venkateswara, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Tirumala Hills are part of the Seshachalam Hills range of southerneastern India.