Andhra Pradesh: 5 Charred To Death After High Tension Power Lines Fall On Autorickshaw

In a shocking incident of civic apathy in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district, five people were charred to death on Thursday morning when an auto came in contact with a high-tension electric wire.

According to reports, the incident took place near Chillakondaiah Palli village of Tadimarri block in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district on Thursday when an auto carrying nearly about 10 people rammed into an electric pole, following which it came in contact with a high-tension electric wire. This caused the fire in the vehicle wherein 5 people were charred to death and the other four reported having severe burn injuries. As per the visuals, the vehicle has also been charred to ashes.

#BREAKING | High-tension electric wire comes into contact with Auto in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai District; 5 people burnt alive, 4 more severely injured and shifted to hospitalhttps://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/HIJADlnB7n — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2022

As per reports, the travellers who suffered this ill fate were agricultural farm labourers who were on their way to work when the auto-rickshaw caught the fire. The police rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The fire was doused and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where further treatment is being provided to them. It is pertinent to mention that in this case of civic apathy, the police have registered a case and further investigation is being carried out.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident that occurred near Chillakondaiahpalli in Tadimarri Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district on Thursday

Governor Harichandan was informed by the district officials that the accident occurred when a High tension electricity wire came in contact with an auto in which several labourers were travelling. The Governor directed the district administration to provide better medical care to those injured in the incident.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

CM announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in an auto accident at Chillakondaiahpalli village of Satya Sai district. The officials briefed the CM about the incident and on the measures being taken. CM Reddy has ordered the authorities to provide better medical care to those injured in the incident.

Expressing his condolences, CM Jagan Reddy has immediately directed the authorities to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.