Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bus Topples Into Valley Near Tirupati

Seven people were killed and 45 were injured after a terrible bus accident took place on Saturday night in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A private bus tumbled into the valley near the Madanapalle-Tirupati highway at Bakrapeta Kanuma in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, killing 7 people and injuring 45 others who were travelling.

According to the police officials, initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying around 63 passengers, fell into the valley due to negligence and overspeeding by the driver. As per early reports, seven people died in the horrific Bakrapeta bus accident including a child and a woman.

The accident took place just 25 kilometres away from Tirupati, at Bakrapeta Kanuma in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The police reported that after reaching the accident site, they shifted all the passengers to the nearby hospitals for treatment.