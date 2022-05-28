Andhra Pradesh: At Least 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Wall Collapses Due To Cylinder Explosion

In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives and two were injured when the wall of a house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion at a neighbouring building in Mulakaledu Village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur district on Saturday, May 28. Police officials immediately rushed to the spot and registered a case in the matter.

According to the police officials, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in Mulakaledu Village of Andhra Pradesh.

"Today in the wee hours a cylinder blasted in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast neighbouring residence’s wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two (were) severely injured," Superintendent of Police (SP) Anantapur, Faqeerappa, told ANI.

Adding further, SP Faqeerappa said that after getting the information regarding the incident, police immediately reached the spot and started a rescue mission. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment while the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for post-mortem. The police official said that a case has been registered regarding the incident and further investigation is on.

Wall collapses in Gujarat salt mill; 12 killed

In a separate incident, on May 18, a salt mill factory wall collapsed in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in the Morbi district of Gujarat killing 12 people and injuring several others. It is pertinent to mention that 30 workers were on duty when the wall collapsed in which nine people died on the spot and three in the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and tweeted, "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

The Prime Minister also announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured persons would be given Rs 50,000.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakore also tweeted and shared his sympathies with the bereaved. "More than 10 workers have been killed in a wall collapse at Morbi Halwad GIDC. I pay my respects to the deceased workers and pray to God to give strength to their families to bear the grief and speedy recovery of the injured workers."