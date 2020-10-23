Andhra Pradesh: Car Washed Away Following Incessant Rainfall; Rescue Operations Underway

On Friday, the state of Andhra Pradesh continued to grapple with the incessant rainfall that led to a flood-like situation in various parts of the state. The deep depression over Andhra Pradesh has already caused flooding in several places, with the Met department predicting heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Yanam.

Amid the monsoon fury, a car got washed away in the floodwater in Chittoor district on Thursday night. The car was carrying 5 people out of which 3 managed to rescue but 2 of them are still missing. Rescue operations are underway.

The Met department had earlier warned that thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Kurnool district of Rayalaseema region.

Monsoon fury in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana is also grappling with the incessant rainfall and deluge which has affected life and property in its capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself.

Additionally, a central team on Thursday began a two-day visit of Telangana for assessment of the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in parts of the state, especially the city, as the state government pegged losses to crops and roads at over Rs 8,500 crore. The five-member inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who said the state government had taken all measures to minimise loss of life and property due to the floods, an official release said here.

The team was given a power-point presentation and briefed about the extent of damage caused by the torrential rains, that triggered flash floods, inundating hundreds of houses in low-lying areas here and elsewhere in the state last week, and left 70 people dead. The rains, however, have subsided since the last couple of days.

