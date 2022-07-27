Andhra Pradesh: CM Takes Stock Of Flood-affected Villages In Konaseema; Assures Help

Taking stock of the flood-affected villages in Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday interacted with the flood-affected people in villages of Konaseema district. He later enquired if the relief measures taken by the state government had reached them on time. Chief Minister Reddy assured people in flood-affected villages of all possible support.

Amid the ongoing heavy rains across several regions in Andhra Pradesh, CM Reddy has been visiting flood-affected areas and interacting with flood victims.

According to a tweet from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s office said “CM tour of Konaseema flood affected areas. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached villages in P. Gannavaram constituency on a ferry. He travelled the muddy roads on a tractor. CM went door to door in the villages on foot and inquired about government relief programs. He also collected details from flood victims.” However, the Chief Minister’s office informed that the visit to villages was not a part of Reddy’s schedule. The Chief Minister’s Office in another tweet said that the visit to the villages was not a part of the tour schedule. People cheered before the CM on the village secretariat system and the services of volunteers. Appreciation before the CM for the response of the authorities.

Earlier on July 16, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of the Godavari floods and relief measures. Reddy in the meeting directed officials to be more vigilant and ensure no loss of life. CM Reddy also instructed ration supplies and daily essentials to be distributed on war footing to flood-affected families.

In the review meeting, CM also advised on seeking support from teams like NDRF and SDRF in emergency situations. The Chief Minister will be visiting Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem cities to oversee the relief measures on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas on July 15.

Andhra Pradesh's Godavari Flood

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in the Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts. Seven persons have been killed so far in the Godavari river floods over the past week in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

While five people died in the Konaseema district, one each met with a watery grave in Eluru and West Godavari districts, the SDMA said in a status note. Most of the deaths were due to 'accidental drowning' in the swollen waters.

The kin of each of the victims was paid an ex gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh. Meanwhile, the flood flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram rose again to 9.03 lakh cusecs on Monday evening as discharge from upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana swelled due to heavy rains.