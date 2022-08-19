Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Sugar Factory In Kakinada, 2 Dead; Probe Underway

At least two people were killed and six injured after a fire broke out at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada on Friday, August 19. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Following the incident, fire department, electrical department and police officials reached the spot and inspected the area.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“A major fire accident took place in Vakalapudi Sugar Factory near Kakinada. Two people died in this accident. While six others were injured in the incident and another one sustained serious injuries," Kakinada Superintendent of police (SP) Ravindranath Babu was quoted by ANI.

"The prima facie indicates that an explosion occurred due to a short circuit at the conveyor belt in the factory which is used for loading the sugar bags," the SP said. "The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The case has been registered," he added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier in this month, a fire broke out at the effluent collection plant of SNF (India) Private Limited in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.

5 Charred To Death After High Tension Power Lines Fall On Autorickshaw

Earlier this month, five people were charred to death when an auto came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district. The incident took place near Chillakondaiah Palli village of Tadimarri block in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district when an auto carrying nearly about 10 people rammed into an electric pole, following which it came in contact with a high-tension electric wire. The vehicle was also charred to ashes.

Image: Unsplash, Representative