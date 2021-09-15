Andhra Pradesh Gets Public Warning System To Provide Alerts During Disasters

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and Celltick to launch the first cell broadcast-based Public Warning System to alert citizens on a real-time basis on disasters.

Celltick's state-of-the-art Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE) and its Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) will deliver emergency warning alerts on Vi's network in the state, a press release here said on Wednesday.

Vi is the first telecom service provider in the state to support the Common Alerting Protocol-compliant Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), Celltick's release said. This would enable alerts in real-time based on location prior to, during or post-disaster.

IPAWS is a World Bank-aided project and AP now joins countries like the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, Israel and South Korea in deploying the system.

APSDMA Commissioner K Kanna Babu said the new system would enable the state government to automate the alerting process and disseminate geo-tagged alert messages in real-time with minimal manual intervention.

Vodafone Idea Limited's Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P Balaji said the Commercial Mobile Alert System was the first-of-its-kind alerting mechanism being used in the country.

"It has the highest global standards that will enable transmission of alerts securely in the users' native language in times of emergency," he said.

Celltick CEO Ronen Daniel said their system has an uptime of 99.75 per cent and a fail-safe mechanism in place to deliver mass alerts.

(Image: Unsplash)