Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Deceased In Bus Accident

In a major accident, nine people, including the driver, died on Wednesday, December 15, when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. Expressing anguish over the bus mishap, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for each passenger who died in the bus accident.

The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the kin of the deceased and further directed West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra to ensure injured persons receive better healthcare.

State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) informed that the government would bear the medical expenses of the injured. According to PTI, about 12 passengers are under treatment in a local hospital in Jangareddygudem while other travellers who are critically injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Eluru for further treatment.

APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reviewed the rescue operations at the accident spot in Jangareddygudem.

Other political leaders including Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, state Congress president Sake Sailajanath and BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed grief over the accident.

Andhra Pradesh bus accident

According to RTC and Revenue officials, the bus conductor and many other passengers survived with minor injuries. There were 47 passengers in total and two crew members travelling in the bus. The conductor and a few passengers crawled out of the bus windows while the local people rushed to the spot to help people to safety.

Few passengers suffered minor injuries as when the bus plunged into the rivulet, the window glass splinters struck them. West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told PTI over the phone from Eluru that the accident occurred when the bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighbouring Telangana.

To avoid a lorry coming in the opposite direction on a bridge across the Jalleru rivulet, the APSRTC bus driver tried to maneuver his way.

Rahul Dev said, "The bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered nine bodies, including five female passengers and the driver Appa Rao."

(Image: ANI)