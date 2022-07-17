Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy Helicopters Continue Relief Operations In Eluru Amid Floods

Indian Navy helicopters continued flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district for the third consecutive day. Parts of the district remained cut off due to massive floods after the Godavari river turned ferocious. Six sorties were flown today (July 17) for air dropping of about 5,000 kgs of relief material in Koida, Katkur and Kunavaram villages which continue to be inaccessible due to floods.

Two Indian Navy helicopters continued the relief operations in inundated villages in the Eluru district. The Indian Navy had deployed two medium-lift UH3H helicopters in response to a request received from the Eluru district administration on 14 July. The Indian Navy launched the helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam to conduct rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river.

These helicopters have undertaken 18 sorties for air dropping of nearly 15,000 kgs of relief material and excavating six stranded villagers since Thursday.

Floods are posing threat to West Godavari and Konaseema district villages

Floods are affecting parts of Andhra Pradesh as water levels in the Godavari river are rising by the hour, posing a threat to mainly West Godavari and Konaseema district villages.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh also reviewed the flood situation at Velerupadu. He said that 16 habitations in Koida and Katukuru mandals were cut off completely since Wednesday night.

“We are planning to air-drop food, water, milk and medicines. About 1,200 tribal families are staying in the cut-off villages. Locals moved to safer places on the nearby hills,” the Eluru District Collector said.