Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At At HPCL Plant In Visakhapatnam; Relief Rushed

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon. The authorities at the HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam said that the fire had broken out in one of the crude processing units of the refinery. Stating that the safety measures and fire fighting was activated immediately, the plant authorities said that the fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty & no risk to the public, they added and also said that other refinery operations are normal. The blaze, however, had looked fairly volcanic when it first broke out.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Giving out details of the major fire incident, DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that a blast was reported at the Unit-3 plant in HPCL. The DCP further said that fire tenders are present at the spot and more fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, Aishwarya Rastogi added.

As per sources, “As soon as the siren was sounded, the employees and workers, who were working inside the plant, were immediately rushed out of the unit.”

A worker, who was coming out of the HPCL plant, said that there was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. “The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety,” the worker added.

While Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand said, "So far, no casualties and no injuries have been reported. The unit is now completely shut down." The Visakhapatnam Collector further stated that according to the preliminary information, the overhead pipeline, which carries the crude oil into the refinery and there was leakage in one of these pipelines. As crude being very inflammable it has resulted in this fire accident, he added.

