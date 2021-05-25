Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At At HPCL Plant In Visakhapatnam; Relief Rushed

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. As per sources, no casualty has been reported

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi

ANI


A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon. The authorities at the HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam said that the fire had broken out in one of the crude processing units of the refinery. Stating that the safety measures and fire fighting was activated immediately, the plant authorities said that the fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty & no risk to the public, they added and also said that other refinery operations are normal. The blaze, however, had looked fairly volcanic when it first broke out. 

Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in HPCL plant

Giving out details of the major fire incident, DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that a blast was reported at the Unit-3 plant in HPCL. The DCP further said that fire tenders are present at the spot and more fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, Aishwarya Rastogi added. 

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Fans shower milk on Sonu Sood's poster; netizens say 'you deserve it'

As per sources, “As soon as the siren was sounded, the employees and workers, who were working inside the plant, were immediately rushed out of the unit.”

A worker, who was coming out of the HPCL plant, said that there was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. “The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety,” the worker added.

READ | Sonu Sood-arranged oxygen plants to 1st come up in Andhra Pradesh, actor opens up on plan

While Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand said, "So far, no casualties and no injuries have been reported. The unit is now completely shut down." The Visakhapatnam Collector further stated that according to the preliminary information, the overhead pipeline, which carries the crude oil into the refinery and there was leakage in one of these pipelines. As crude being very inflammable it has resulted in this fire accident, he added.

READ | COVID-19 toll crosses 10,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh

(Image: ANI)

READ | Cyclone Yaas alert: Andhra Pradesh Govt directs officials to take precautionary measures
READ | Andhra Pradesh: COVID norms go for a toss as hundreds participate in religious procession
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND