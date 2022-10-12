Andhra's Anantapur Witnesses Severe Flash Floods Amid Heavy Rains; Rescue Teams Deployed

Heavy rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh which has triggered a flash flood in the state's Anantapur district and the adjoining areas. In the visuals assessed by Republic, parts of the city were seen inundated and residents were seen struggling to battle the shoulder-high water levels to cross the streets while clinging to ropes. Owing to the rising water levels, several colonies have been cut off leaving people stranded whereas roads have also been destroyed disrupting connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, the Tehsildar of the Bukkarayasamudram village said that there is an impending threat of floods in the low-lying areas of the district. He, however, confirmed that the affected families have been relocated to safer places and that there has been no loss of life or cattle so far. It is worth noting that the Anantapur district, which is witnessing severe inundation, has not seen such a situation in the last decade.

Andhra Pradesh | There is a flood situation in low-lying areas in the Ananthapuramu District after heavy rains yesterday. Affected families moved to safer locations. No loss of human lives and cattle reported so far: Tehsildar, Bukkarayasamudram village pic.twitter.com/DmghrQk3xs — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the flooded areas to assist with the relief work. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, heavy rain will continue to pound coastal Andhra Pradesh till October 14 whereas the Rayalaseema region of the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning as well over the next two days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next four days in several districts namely Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, Anakapalli and Vizianagaram.

North India hit by floods

Apart from the southern Indian state, Uttar Pradesh in the North is also battling floods which have killed 11 people in flood-related incidents, PTI reported. According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, around 8.43 lakh people have been affected in 900 villages of 17 districts and the rains have also halted the mobility of trains in the affected areas. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to speed up relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall.