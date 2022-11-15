Another Killed After Falling From Scooter As Bengaluru's Pothole Menace Continues; WATCH

In another pothole death in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a 35-year-old was killed in the latest tragedy due to the pothole menace on Monday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. As per the footage, the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kumar. He reportedly lost control while trying to dart a porthole after a tractor came from another side of the road. The accident occurred in the Rajajinagar area in Bengaluru.

It is worth noting that this is not the first such incident in the city, there have been several such cases in the past. The city of Bengaluru has been battling pothole menace for a very long time now.

Bengaluru man killed in pothole tragedy

The entire stretch of the road is reportedly said to be dotted with potholes. According to the CCTV footage, Kumar tried to overtake a tractor but came under its wheels due to a pothole on the other side of the road. As per sources, he was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital.

#BREAKING | Another pothole death in Bengaluru. 35-year-old killed in the latest tragedy due to the pothole menace. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/3AAwDPrQr8 — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

The driver, along with the tractor, fled from the scene and an investigation has been initiated to nab the accused. The incident took place on Monday, November 14, at around 5:43 pm. Reportedly, the Malleshwaram traffic police reached the spot after receiving information regarding the incident.

Earlier in October, one person was killed and two others were injured near Attur layout, Yelahanka. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Harsha. She was studying at a private college in the city. On October 17, a woman fell from a scooter and was hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.