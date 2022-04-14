AP: At Least 6 Dead, 12 Injured In Fire At Chemical Factory; ₹25 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced

In a fire mishap in Andhra Pradesh, at least six people have been killed while 12 individuals are gravely injured after a massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory. An incident that took place in the Eluru district, the police said that it occurred due to a leak in one of the containers. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the kin of the dead.

In addition, CM Reddy said that Rs 5 lakhs will be granted to those who are critically injured and Rs 2 lakhs to those who sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, officials have been instructed to monitor the health of the injured, and the SP and District Collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason behind the incident.

Fire at chemical factory in Eluru

A massive fire broke out at Porus Private Limited, a chemical factory in Munsunuru Mandal of the district. As per the police, a container is said to have leaked and a manhole's lid was open, which led to sudden flames. People around the area were gravely impacted. Police officials have said that the leak of nitric acid was the cause of the fire, while scope of mala fide intentions is purportedly out of the window.

In fact, five people died on the spot and 1 person died while being taken to the hospital.

CM Reddy has ordered a detailed probe into the matter and shared utmost shock on hearing about the gas-leak tragedy that set ablaze the pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district.

Andhra Pradesh Governor expresses anguish over Eluru fire incident

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the massive fire accident at a chemical factory after the officials informed him of the developments that occurred during the late hours of Wednesday and the injured were shifted to a district hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

He expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.