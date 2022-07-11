AP pilgrims in Amarnath: One dead, one missing, all others safe

Amaravati, Jul 11 (PTI) One pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh was confirmed dead and another still missing in the Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, while all others from the state were reported safe.

Himanshu Kaushik, Additional Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi, who has been camping in Srinagar coordinating the search and rescue operations, told PTI over phone that the body of Gunisetty Sudha of Rajamahendravaram was found on Monday.

Her husband has identified the deceased, he said, adding efforts were on to shift the body to Rajamahendravaram.

Another woman Kotha Parvati of Rajamahendravaram, still remained untraced and search for her was continuing, he added.

Himanshu Kaushik said the group of 11 pilgrims from Nellore that remained missing for the last three days was finally traced.

"All of them are safe. Even the other groups of pilgrims from AP are safe. They are at various places now," he added.

While some pilgrims decided to continue their tour of Jammu and Kashmir, some others have started back to their hometowns. PTI DBV.

