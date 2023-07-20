Army Officer Dead, 6 Left Injured After Fire Breaks Out Inside Tent At Siachen Glacier

A massive fire broke out inside a tent at Siachen Glacier on Wednesday, July 19. An officer succumbed to serious burn injuries before being taken to hospital and the injured have been safely evacuated from the accident spot to a hospital in Chandigarh. The incident took place around 3.30 AM on July 19.

The deceased officer has been identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer. The three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, however, their condition is said to be stable, the officials said.

As per reports, the blaze was successfully doused off before it could spread to the adjacent ammunition tent. Some tents were also damaged in the incident, the reports said.

The investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire is underway.

Importance of Siachen

Siachen Glacier is a 76-kilometre long glacier situated in the eastern Karakoram Range. It is the not only the highest battlefield in the world but is an extremely challenging place to survive. With the Siachen temperature going as low as -60 degrees, there are persistent chances of avalanches, snowstorms, strong winds, and altitude-related diseases in the region. Siachen helps India to watch over Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan territories.

Preparations ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Pertinently, last week, ahead of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, ‘Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan’ was organised by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army showcased a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by them, with special emphasis on indigenous ‘Made in India’ weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. In order to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army organised a programme for common people, who want to explore and know about the weapons used by the defence forces.

A large gathering of school students, local residents and government officials including Deputy Commissioner, Kargil and Superintendent of Police, Kargil were in attendance.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by Indian Army soldiers in the protection of the territorial integrity of India. Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan.