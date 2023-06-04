As CBI Probe Recommended In Odisha Tragedy Case, Experts Back Enquiry Into Sabotage Angle

Suspicions of sabotage in the Odisha train crash have strengthened as the investigation into the tragedy continues. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, which was carrying out the investigation into the accident, has handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation. As many as 275 passengers have died and over 1000 injured due to the Coromandel Express colliding with a freight train at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. While the investigation continues, several experts say that the possibility of sabotage cannot and should not be ruled out.

"I would not rule out anything. Anything is possible and only the high-level enquiry commission which has been appointed by the government and the railway safety commission can look into it and tell us what has happened to ensure that these kinds of things couldn't happen," Dinesh Trivedi, former Railway minister and BJP leader said.

Odisha train tragedy | We visited the Balasore hospital but we failed to identify bodies of four of our relatives who were in the train: Distressed family members speak to Republic#BalasoreTrainAccident #TrainAccident #Odisha #OdishaAccident #Railways #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/JA4eCxXbgF — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2023

'It is a criminal activity whether done by a saboteur or railway staff'

Railway professional and Vande Bharat creator Sudhanshu Mani, while speaking to Republic, also said that the accident is in fact a criminal activity and could have resulted due to negligence of the officials. "It is a criminal activity whether it is done by a saboteur or the railway staff. What it indicates is shortcut working by some railway staff; although I cannot say that with finality. Whether in collusion with the station master or not is something to be determined by the enquiry committee. It could be the negligence of the station master also," Mani said.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also called the accident a criminal act and even revealed that the prima-facie culprits have been identified. "This problem (which caused the accident) is not related to Kavach or ATP (automatic train protection). The setting of the point machine was changed. Who changed it and how, will be clear after the enquiry report is out," Vaishnaw said.

Notably, the railways has ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating a possible "sabotage" and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train disaster. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident resulted from manipulation of the AI-based interlocking system. "It could be a case of tampering or sabotage from within or from outside. We have not ruled anything out," a senior railway official told PTI.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said during a press conference on Sunday, "Preliminary findings suggest that there was a fault in signalling. But this is a preliminary information. Out Commissioner of Railway Safety is still carrying out the investigation and we cannot share anything for now."