As Cyclone Tauktae Heads Gujarat, CM Rupani Asks Citizens Not To Leave Home On May 17-18

Bracing for devastating cyclonic storm Tauktae that is heading towards Gujarat with a wind speed of 160 kmph, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday requested the citizens not to leave their homes on May 17 and May 18. Citing IMD predictions, he said there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat.

The state government, as part of its preparations ahead of the very severe cyclonic storm, will vacate vulnerable villages along the Saurashtra coast from Monday morning. Measures will be taken to ensure that 1,300 COVID-19 hospitals have power backup as the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rain and squally winds. The storm is likely to make landfall on an intervening night on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 85 ICU-on-wheel ambulances have also been put on standby. Ten SDRF teams have already been deployed with Army, Air-Force and Navy on stand-by in the areas likely to be impacted by Cyclone Tauktae, the CM said.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp held an emergency review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar with senior officials and instructed all the district collectors via video conferencing to remain vigilant to ensure ‘zero casualty’ following the danger of #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/guHCMAQkgf — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 16, 2021

During the meeting, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp shared that 44 @NDRFHQ teams and 10 SDRF teams have already been deployed with Army, Air-Force & Navy on stand-to in the areas likely to be impacted by the #CycloneTauktae and PM Shri @narendramodi is in constant touch with State Govt. pic.twitter.com/JHO1vi6FlZ — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 16, 2021

Briefing the media in Bhavnagar on the state’s preparedness CM Vijay Rupani said, “Through a video conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given guidance to the state government about the likely scenario and accordingly, Gujarat has prepared an action plan. Our target is to ensure zero casualties.”

Cyclone Tauktae, located 620 km south-southeast of Veraval in Gujarat as on Sunday evening, is likely to intensify and move north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast on May 17 evening and cross Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district early morning on May 18.

Porbandar, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Botad and Bhavnagar are likely to suffer due to the storm with the weather department predicting total destruction of thatched houses, extensive damage to kutcha houses, pucca houses and roads.

Cyclonic storm ravages Goa

Cyclone Tauktae, which passed through Goa on Sunday before moving towards Maharashtra, inflicted heavy damage to the state and claimed two lives, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. So far, Cyclone Tauktae has killed eight people - four from Karnataka, two each from Kerala and Goa.

"More than 500 trees have fallen. Around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged. Roads are blocked. The power supply is disrupted," CM Pramod Sawant said, adding that the damages will be compensated by the state government.