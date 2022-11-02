As Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu, Holiday Declared For School In Nine Districts; Two Killed

As heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu, two people were also reportedly killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai. In view of the incessant rainfall, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in about nine districts on Tuesday, November 1.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing heavy rainfall since October 31, following which massive traffic jams and waterlogging were reported in certain parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are expected to receive incessant rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning for the next few days as well.

According to PTI, the state witnessed showers ranging between 1 cm to 9 cm across the state. Chennai received nearly 8 cm of heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which was the highest in the past 30 years and the third such record in the past 72 years.

Two killed in Chennai

Two people lost their lives in Chennai following heavy rainfall across the state. While a man was electrocuted in Chennai, a woman died after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city's northern area of Pulianthope.

Meanwhile, a cow also died of electrocution in the suburb. The condition has worsened in the city as water entered into the houses present in the low-lying areas of north Chennai.

CM Stalin chaired review meeting

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with the state’s top officials on monsoon preparedness and instructed officials to work on monsoon preparedness as the IMD predicted heavy rainfall. During the review meeting with the collectors of 21 districts, and senior bureaucrats, the Chief Minister issued a slew of directions, including the constitution of inter-zonal teams for continuous monitoring of areas that would be affected.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and ordered to accommodate them in government relief centres and provide them with basic amenities. The Chief Minister has also ordered the officials to create awareness in the state about the loss of life due to thunderstorms and lighting during rainfall.