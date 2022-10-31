In Gujarat Bridge Collapse Mishap, Case Filed Against Company Responsible For Management

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that a case has been filed against the company managing the Jhoolto Pool (Shaking bridge) in Morbi, which collapsed on the evening of October 31 killing over 82 people in the tragedy.

Further, the Minister appreciated the cooperation extended by the locals living in the vicinity of the dam to the local authorities. Sanghavi said, “I appreciate the people of Morbi for co-operating with the police and fire brigade teams in rescue missions. Because of their help, we were able to rescue many people.

Case registered against the Bridge management team

After the bridge tragedy which killed over 82 people, “a case has been filed against the bridge management team,” Harsh Sanghavi said. The Gujarat Home Minister further stated that help was also received from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Army, Navy, SDRF and Air Force teams had been dispatched to the site of the accident earlier.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cancelled all his events and visited the site of the mishap in Morbi. He personally spoke to the injured people, Sanghavi stated and further said that the government will take care of the treatment of the people injured in the tragedy.

Image: PTI