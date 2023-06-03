Ashwini Vaishnaw At Site Of Odisha Triple Train Tragedy: Rescue And Relief Priority

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore and took stock of the situation where search and rescue operations are underway. “Rescue and relief operation should be the priority, It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it,” said the Railway Minister.

"The state government, SDRF, NDRF are engaged in a joint rescue operation since last night, a complete mobilisation has been done from the side of Baleshwar, Bhubaneswar and Tatanagar. Our prayers are with all those who died and also the affected families. The injured will be trated at the cities with the best healthcare facilities - in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, AIIMS, Kolkata, etc," Vaishnaw said.

"The Railways had declared the compensation amount last night. A high-level committee has been declared to conduct a probe into the incident. The Commissioner-Rail Safety has also been called, he will also join the inquiry and will reach to the root-cause of the accident,” he added.

The Railways Minister said the restoration work of the tracks will begin soon, “The restoration work will begin soon, as soon as a go-ahead from the local district administration is received. The machines for restoration work are ready to be launched for operations.”

