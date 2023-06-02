Ashwini Vaishnaw Rushes To Coromandel Express Crash Site, PM Modi 'distressed' By Tragedy

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railways minister, will be rushing to the site of the Coromandel Express crash, he has tweeted. "Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops."

The Shalimar to Chennai Central Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train on Friday at around 7 pm. At least 50 people have reportedly died and nearly 350 people have been injured, according to initial reports. After the Coromandel Express derailed, another passenger train hit the derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express leading to it getting derailed.

Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.

Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.

Will take all hands required for the rescue ops. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023

Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced

The Union government has announced ex-gratia compensation to the victims of the accident. Rs 10 lakh will be given to families in case of death, Rs 2 lakh to people who have been grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who received minor injuries. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he will visit the crash site early morning Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi reacts to incident

Taking to Twitter following the incident, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishappening and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team stationed at Balasore has been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations. Odisha’s Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 132 injured persons were admitted to Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada health centres, while 47 people were admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).