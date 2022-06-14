Assam: 4 Labourers Killed In Massive Landslide In Guwahati Amid Incessant Rains

In a tragic development from Assam’s capital Guwahati, at least four persons were killed in a massive landslide that took place in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon in the wee hours of Tuesday following incessant rains in the region.

Triggered by torrential rainfall and a massive landslide, the incident took place in Boragaon of Guwahati when a portion of the nearby hill came down on the residence of Nayan Rajbongshi. The victims were tenants of Rajbongshi’s house.

Massive landslide in Guwahati kills 4, F&ES teams rushed to spot

"After getting information about the incident, police and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of four persons from under the debris." Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Kakati said. According to the police, the victims were tenants of Rajbongshi’s house and they were engaged in building construction work.

“We come to know from the nearby locals that four labourers were living in the house and maybe they were not aware of the incident while they were sleeping at night. The wall of the house had broken down and the soil of hills entered the house and the labourers were trapped in the debris. Four persons were trapped in the debris and our search and rescue operation are on. Out of four, three hail from Dhubri and one from Kokrajhar. They were living in the rented house and were engaged in building construction work,” the police officer said.

On the other hand, Nabaneet Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of Guwahati city police, told ANI that all four persons died and their bodies have been recovered.