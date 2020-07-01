Assam: Air-noise Monitoring Survey Carried Out In Tinsukia Amid Blowout Meeting Flood

Air monitoring, noise monitoring and survey of light intensity were carried out in Baghjan, Tinsukia on June 30. This comes weeks after Oil India Limited’s well number 5 started spewing natural gas and condensed oil uncontrollably following a blowout on May 27. The well eventually caught fire on June 9. The assessment is being carried out by the Environmental Impact assessment by M/s ERM.

As per ANI, Noise monitoring was carried out in Guijan side, while air monitoring not be initiated as it was waterlogged. In addition, locals in Baghjangaon and Notungaon were also consulted. As per a TERI study, samples of air quality and noise level that were collected have been installed in analysers. According to reports, five-set of sensors including accelerometers are currently recording data. In addition, 684 families in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle were also surveyed for damage assessment due to the oil spill.

'No oil is flowing'

Oil India Limited, last week, asserted that there is 'no oil is flowing' into water bodies from a gas well in Assam's Baghjan following a blowout last month as claimed in a viral video clip on social media. The company stated floodwaters have entered the gas well fire site in Tinsukia district affecting efforts of the OIL authorities to cap the well and douse the blaze.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in its release also said that the wellhead area is dry and no oil is flowing into any waterbody. "Before the fire occurred, condensate was falling in the nearby area as it was coming out along with gas. But once the well caught fire on 9th June, all condensate and gas are getting burnt," the release said.

Image credits: ANI