Assam & Meghalaya Floods: IAF Continues Rescue & Relief Operations For 4th Consecutive Day

As large parts of Northeastern India especially Assam and Meghalaya continue to experience massive rainfall followed by heavy flooding and deadly landslides displacing lakhs of people across multiple districts, the Indian Air force (IAF) has been consistently conducting its flood relief operations in both the states, airlifting tonnes of relief material regularly.

It has been the 4th day since IAF launched its relief mission and has so far airlifted 203 tonnes of relief material as a part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation in 74 HADR missions. It has also rescued around 253 stranded people, utilising various helicopters and transport aircraft.

The IAF has been carrying out its relief operations since 21 June 2022, as an aid to the civil administration of the flood-affected areas.

For the same, it has deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide relief aid and supplies to the people stranded in these areas. The operations are presently in progress with the civil administration.

Rescue teams carry out operations in Assam and Meghalaya

While the state governments are closely monitoring the rain and flood situation in coordination with the Centre, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency personnel, and police forces are also extending their help to the district administrations in carrying out the rescue operations and are aiding in relief distributions.

As far as the rain situation is concerned, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has informed that more than 33 lakh people across 28 districts in the states continue to remain affected by the floods while a total of 17 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents including men, women, and children in the last 24 hours.

Apart from Assam, Meghalaya also continues to witness heavy downpours followed by landslides and flash floods leading to blocked roads and snapped power supply.

