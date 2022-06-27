Assam: Art Of Living & IAHV Send Relief Material To Over 3,000 Families In Flood-hit Areas

The Art of Living and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) volunteers have been tirelessly working to provide relief in the form of food, ration kits, medicines and other essentials in flood-affected areas of Assam to benefit over 3,000 families in around 30 villages.

Laisringdi Naiding, Assistant Commissioner of Haflong, Dima Hasao district said, “We would like to thank the Art of Living organisation for the relief work provided. You have worked religiously and that has provided a lot of help and relief to the public. We are hoping that the relief work will continue in a time of need. We thank you for your work.”

The essentials provided to families in flood-affected areas includes:

- Relief material to 272 families in Jatinga, Haflong Hill, Mahadev Tilla & Daodong areas.

- Relief material to 239 families in Tula Ram, Demalik Raji, Johaya Raji & Shivaraipur areas.

- 380 food packets distributed in Harangajao, Diyungbra, Dehangi, Maibang area.

- A bag of essential items including a Mosquito net (1 medium), Good Knight coils (1 ply) Phenyl, Detergent, Body soap, Rope bundle plastic, Mugs, Chocolates for children, and Nylon bags were distributed to 100 families in Silchar city of Assam.

- 70 families received ration kits and essential items including; Masoor Daal, Atta, Soyabean, Rice, Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Jeera powder, Red Chilli powder, Chocolates for children and Nylon Bag in Silchar.

- Mosquito net, kabasura kudineer and Sri Sri Tattva cookies distributed to 70 families at shelter camps in Kathal, Barim, Mahamaya, and Dhubri.

- 40 families received mosquito nets, Sri Sri Tattva cookies and medicines in Masalapara GP, Kalair Char areas.

- 200 kits of Mosquito net, cleaning agents like phenyl, bleaching powder, cookies, flat rice, puffed rice, Jaggery and milk given in Karimganj.

- Distribution of kits to 500 families in Silchar and 800 families in multiple flood shelter homes and affected areas of Nalbari and Rangiya which include a 20-litre water cane, flat rice, puffed rice, jaggery, mosquito repellent sticks with matchboxes and candles.

- Around 100 volunteers of The Art of Living and IAHV are working to make food packets, ration kits and essential material kits.

Image: The Art of Living/IAHV