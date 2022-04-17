Assam: At Least 14 Killed Due To Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storm; IMD Predicts No Relief

Around 14 people were killed and many have been affected by storms, lightning and heavy rainfall in the different places of Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported, according to the ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that the state of Assam is currently battling severe rainfall in the region, which has increased the death toll and has affected thousands of people in Assam. As per the reports from ANI, more than 20,000 people in 592 villages were affected in various districts of Assam after heavy rainfall accompanied by severe storms hit the state in the last few days.

Assam Rain

"Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts," said the ASDMA report, according to the ANI on Saturday.

The storm uprooted the bamboo trees in the Tingkhong area of the Dibrugarh district, killing four people, including a minor girl. Due to lightning, a 15-year-old minor boy died in the Matia sector of the Goalpara district. According to the ASDMA report, 5809 kutcha houses and 655 pucca houses were partially damaged, while 853 kutcha houses and 27 pucca houses were completely destroyed, reported ANI.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall

There is no relief for the people of Assam from severe rainfall, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in the state. On April 16, IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam. At the same time, it also predicted that on April 17, the state will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam-Meghalaya on 16th April and isolated heavy rainfall also likely over the same region on 17th April, 2022," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its tweet on Saturday.

Along with the state of Assam, IMD predicted that Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are also likely to experience isolated rainfall on Sunday.

Heatwaves in several parts of the country

IMD also predicted that the heatwave will continue over isolated pocket areas over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division. It said in its tweet, "Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Himachal Pradesh & Jammu Division during 16th-18th; Uttar Pradesh & Vidarbha during 18th-20th and Gangetic West Bengal on 16th & 17th and over Bihar, Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 16th April, 2022."

"Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh on 17th & 18th and increase spatially to some parts over the same region on 19th & 20th April, 2022," IMD announced on Saturday.