Assam Boat Tragedy: CM Himanta Sarma Meets Injured Passengers, Ensures Best Treatment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the passengers, who got injured when two ferries collided on the Brahmaputra river flowing over Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday, September 8. CM Sarma visited the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and inquired about their health on Thursday, September 9. He also visited the spot of the accident and inspected the spot on a boat.

In a tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he visited the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital which currently hosted the injured passengers from the boat collision at Nimati Ghat on Wednesday, September 8. The tweet read, "I met those injured in boat accident & enquired about their health. Also urged doctors to ensure the best treatment. We also met other rescued passengers. My gratitude to Good Samaritans whose timely & exemplary interventions saved many lives."

CM Sarma said Air Force and NDRF continues rescue and search operations

While addressing the media, CM Sarma added that the Air Force was conducting operations to find the missing personnel while the NDRF and Army teams were continuing the rescue operation. "So far we have confirmed one death and two are missing. We will be able to come out with a clear picture and details by evening. There were in total 90 people on the boat out of which 87 have been identified and are safe in either their homes or hospital. A massive search operation is going on with Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and Army jawans," added CM Himanta Sarma.

Assam CM takes stock of the situation; restricts plying of boats

Speaking further on the action taken, CM Sarma informed that a criminal report has been lodged on the incident. He further added that the government will provide assistance to the family of Paramita Das who lost her life in the ferry accident. According to the CM, the construction work of Majuli Bridge will start in November and will be completed within 4 years. The ministers will review the work of the bridge and the same has also been discussed with the Centre. He additionally informed, "From today, plying of private ferries will be stopped as they don't have marine engine. If owners wish to convert single-engine to marine engines, GoA will provide a grant of Rs 10 lakh with 75% subsidy. SoP will be issued to schedule health check ups of those working on boats."

Inspecting Nimati Ghat boat accident site and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/7JR3Ua4NWU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2021

Image: ANI/Twitter