On Wednesday, June 29, after the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, who are camping in Assam's Guwahati, announced a Rs 51 lakh donation to help flood victims in the state. Thanking the Shinde camp for the gesture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the contribution "shall go a long way in reaching out to the flood victims and ensuring relief in flood-affected areas" of the state.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Shiv Sen MLAs led by Shri Eknath Shinde ji for contributing Rs 51 lakh to the CM Relief Fund," Sarma tweeted.

The contribution shall go a long way in reaching out to the flood victims and ensuring relief in flood-affected areas of our State. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022

Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson for the rebel MLAs, in response to criticism that the Sena MLAs were lodging in a posh hotel in Guwahati while other areas of Assam were experiencing severe flooding, said, "Shinde has donated Rs 51 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund as our contribution to their ongoing rescue work. We cannot ignore the plight of people here."

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 28, visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali. CM Sarma also assured that necessary assistance will be provided to those affected by floods. On Sunday, the Assam CM visited the flood-affected Barak valley area in Silchar.

After his visit, the Assam CM tweeted, "Visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur, Bajali. We'll provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses. ₹9 cr has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it. (sic)"

CM Himanta Sarma also informed that he inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali and took note of the hardships faced by the people. "We shall extend all necessary assistance to the affected people. We will also prepare a list of such people and take further actions accordingly," he said.

Assam floods

The state of Assam continues to suffer due to floods. As per the latest data, the death toll has gone up to 140 after five more persons were reported dead on June 28. Officials have informed that floods continue to impact more than 33.03 lakh people in around 28 districts of Assam.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district, over 5.08 lakh people are in distress in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang districts of Assam.

