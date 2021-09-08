Assam Ferry Tragedy: HM Amit Shah Dials CM Sarma To Take Stock; Sonowal Extends Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the ferry capsize tragedy on the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday. He took an update on the rescue operations at the Nimati Ghat and the conditions of those rescued so far. The Home Minister assured Sarma that the Centre is ready to lend all possible help in the rescue operations.

Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2021

Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah had kindly called to enquire about the accident in Nimati Ghat and took an update on the rescue operations and conditions of those rescued so far. He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

Several people are reported to be missing after two ferries collided in the Brahmaputra river today. As per reports, one ferry was carrying over 100 passengers, including children. One of the boats was coming from Majuli heading towards Nimatighat while the other was going in the opposite direction. The collision took place around 4:30 pm. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have begun rescue operations and 40 people have been saved so far.

Union Minister Sonowal extends held in rescue ops

Earlier, Union Minister of Shipping, Ports, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep anguish and concern over the ferry accident in Assam's Majuli. He called up CM Sarma and took stock of ongoing rescue and relief operations. Moreover, officials of the Ministry have been directed to provide all necessary support to help the victims.

CM also Sarma expressed deep concern over the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat and directed the District Administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue missions expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF. He also directed Minister Bimal Bora to immediately travel to the site of the incident for taking stock of the situation.

Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

The Chief Minister's Principal Secretary has been tasked with monitoring the developments round-the-clock. CM Sarma will himself visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday to evaluate the situation. Meanwhile, the Jorhat district administration has created a helpline number for people to share information about missing passengers of the ferry accident. Concerned persons can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) on 1077 (Toll-Free) number or mobile number 7635961522.