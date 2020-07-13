Assam Flood: NDRF Carries Out Rescue Operation In Flood-affected Areas Of Barpeta District

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Assam's Barpeta district. The NDRF teams reached the site and evacuated 487 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. The rescue teams also followed all the safety measures to curb COVID-19 infection in the affected areas. Barpeta is the worst-hit district with more than three lakh people affected by the Assam flood situation.

More than 950 marooned villagers evacuated this year

"NDRF teams reached the site and evacuated 487 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. Besides teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask, screening inundated areas and maintained proper social distancing due to COVID-19 emergency. More than 950 marooned villagers evacuated this year monsoon season by first Battalion NDRF Guwahati," NDRF said in a statement.

The statement further informed that a total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam i.e. Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. "NDRF control room keeping close watch in other flood-affected areas," it added.

Assam Flood Situation

Incessant rainfall since last one week in Assam caused unexpected flood occurred in Districts-Bongaigaon, Baksa, Kamurp Rural (Rangia) and Barpeta. The flood situation in the state is also caused due to the overflowing of the Rivers Puthimari, Beki, Aie and Pahumara.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with four more people losing their lives in the deluge and landslides, which have affected nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts, a government report said. One person each died at Kampur and Kaliabor revenue circles of Nagaon district due to the deluge, while two persons were killed in a landslide at the Sonapur area, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

This flood and landslides have claimed 70 people's lives so far across the state with 44 having been killed in incidents related to the deluge and 26 dying in landslides, ASDMA Said.

