Assam: Flood Situation Worsens In State; Over 69,700 Affected In 110 Villages

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday as 69,750 people are reeling under the impact of incessant rain that lashed several districts and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

There has been no loss of life yet, but 110 villages of 11 revenue circles in five districts have been affected so far, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The state is currently experiencing the third wave of flood due to heavy rain since Monday. The ASDMA and other stakeholders have ramped up the response and recovery services to the severely-affected districts, an official said.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Nagaon are the districts that have been affected. Crop area of 3,021.4 hectares has been inundated by flood water during the last 24 hours.

Two embankments -- one each in Biswanath and Karbi Anglong -- have been damaged. Erosion has been reported from Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

Many of the affected people are taking shelters in relief camps and distribution centres in the affected districts.

The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, according to a Central Water Commission bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, floods were reported from nearly 50 villages in at least eight revenue circles of four districts. Flash floods in the Jatinga river affected some areas in Dima Hasao, officials said.

"One stone-loaded truck was stuck in the Jatinga river when the water level rose suddenly. The driver and the handyman left the vehicle and ran to safety," an official said.

The district administrations and State Disaster Response Force are evacuating the people from the affected areas.

The Guwahati Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain at many places in the state from Thursday to Saturday.

