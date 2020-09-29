Assam Flood Situation Worsens; 3.18 Lakh People Affected In 13 Districts, 1 Dead

Assam has been reeling under fresh floods following incessant rains over the last couple of days, affecting lakhs of people across 13 districts of the State. The flood situation worsened on Monday with nearly 3.18 lakh residents suffering due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported one person drowned in the Raha area in Nagaon district. The State has witnessed 119 fatalities due to flood-related incidents this year.

The affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong. Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 1.99 lakh affected people, while 36,400 are suffering in Morigaon and 25,100 in Kamrup, the report said.

On Sunday, the number of people affected by the deluge stood at 2.25 lakh. As many as 389 villages are submerged under floodwater and 13,463 hectares of crops have been damaged across Assam, the report said.

Authorities are running relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 117 people have taken shelter, it said. Trouble mounts as the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur. Road connectivity has been affected in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while 43 relief camps have been set up in three districts so far, the ASDMA said.

Monsoon retreat begins in northern states

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, 11 days after its normal withdrawal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next two to three days, it said.

"Because of the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab today, the 28th September 2020, against its normal date of 17th September," the weather department said. Dry weather is likely to prevail over parts of north India for the next five days, it added.

(Image credits: PTI)