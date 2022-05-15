Assam Floods: 3 Die In Dima Hasao Landslide; Over 24K People Affected Across 6 Districts

Severe flooding in the state of Assam has affected a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages across six districts. The torrential rains that washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district, have claimed the lives of three people including a woman.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed that six districts including Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected by floods. In a recent update, landslides have been reported from 12 villages in the Dima Hasao district and over 80 houses have been severely affected.

On Saturday, May 14, the PWD road connecting Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts submerged under floodwaters in the Hojai district.

In 2021, several states including Assam experienced the worst floods as 6,47,606 people in 21 districts were reportedly affected. The flood situation intensified as several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level.

As of August 2021, over 91,000 people were affected in the Lakhimpur district followed by 47,000 people in Majuli, 32,000 people in Dhemaji, 12,000 people in Bongaigaon, and 11,000 people in Dibrugarh, 9,000 people in Tinsukia, and 7,000 people in Chirang district.

In Assam, India’s most populous northeastern state, over half a million people in two-thirds of its 34 districts were affected due to the 2021 floods. Though Assam has always been prone to floods, data revealed that an increase in extreme rainfall days in recent years has led to even greater devastation.

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods affected over half a million people in the state in 2020. Spread over four months between May and August, the ASDMA struggled to accommodate over 150,000 people in 627 relief camps while attempting to maintain social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

