Assam Floods: 4 Lakh People Affected In 26 Districts; IMD Issues Red Alert

As Assam floods continue to affect over 4 lakh people in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Wednesday, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rain as at least 8 people lost their lives in flash floods. Along with Assam, other adjoining states will also receive the heavy downpour, however, there is no red alert for them.

Notably, Assam is reeling under heavy downpour and flooding, leading to landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days. The gigantic landslides and waterlogging have also damaged the state's infrastructure including bridges, roads and railway tracks. The red alert issued by IMD for Assam continues to Wednesday as well, as the state is experiencing the natural calamity which has affected over 4 lakh people in 26 districts out of 33.

Assam floods: Over 4 lakh affected

Assam has been battered by floods with more than four lakh people in 26 districts affected with the state authorities reporting 8 deaths in the current wave of floods so far. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district. As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles are affected by the floods in the state as floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland, the report added.

Security forces including Army, IAF (Indian Air force) and Assam Rifles along with the National Disaster response Fore (NDRF) are also called in for the rescue operations amid the heavy downpour.

Home Min assures full help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his concern about the situation in Assam in the wake of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. He also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already been deployed, said Amit Shah. He also assured all possible help from the central government.

"Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government," Amit Shah tweeted.