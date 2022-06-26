Assam Floods: Cachar's Dy Commissioner Climbs On Dump Truck To Supply Flood Relief Packets

As floods are wreaking havoc in the several parts of Assam, Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli climbed on a dumper and went to deliver food relief packets on Saturday.

She later took stock of the flood situation in affected areas of the Cachar district in Assam. The state government is using drones to provide water and relief packets to people stuck in flood-hit areas of Silchar town.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli said, “After Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s order, drones were sent to flood-affected areas. We received these drones from Chennai. Drones were used to supply relief packages as boats were not able to cross the narrow streets of the district. It naturally takes time to sort. But our team has been successful in this. We are looking forward to expanding the operations.”

According to the sources, the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday with the death count rising to 118. Ten more people have died in the past 24 hours, two each from Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Udalguri districts and one death each from Cachar and Morigaon due to floods and landslides.

As per the report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8.76 lakh people have been affected in just Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh in the Darrang district of Assam. It also stated that 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland are still reeling under flood waters.

IAF Continues Rescue & Relief Operations

As large parts of Northeastern India especially Assam and Meghalaya continue to experience massive rainfall followed by heavy flooding and deadly landslides displacing lakhs of people across multiple districts, the Indian Air force (IAF) has been consistently conducting its flood relief operations in both the states, airlifting tonnes of relief material regularly.

IAF so far airlifted 203 tonnes of relief material as a part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation in 74 HADR missions. It has also rescued around 253 stranded people, utilizing various helicopters and transport aircraft.

The IAF has been carrying out its relief operations since 21 June 2022, as an aid to the civil administration of the flood-affected areas.

For the same, it has deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide relief aid and supplies to the people stranded in these areas. The operations are presently in progress with the civil administration

