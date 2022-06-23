Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-hit Silchar

As incessant rains wreak havoc across various districts of Assam including urban and rural areas of Silchar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of Silchar town of Cachar district inundated under floodwaters due to incessant rainfall in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said, “Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with MP Rajdeep Roy, DC and SP Cachar. Afterwards, I will visit the affected areas and will also interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with the Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts.”

Besides this, packets containing food items, water bottles and essentials were airdropped on Thursday at flood-hit Silchar town of Cachar district by helicopters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further stated, “We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief. Our government is firmly standing with the people of Barak Valley.”

Assam floods

The floods have already affected more than 5 million people in the state as heavy rainfalls, landslides wreaked havoc. The state has now reported seven more deaths whereas the lives of 55 lakh people across 32 districts have been adversely affected. Karimganj and Cachar have been severely affected by the rising waters of the Barak and Kushiyara. In Cachar, 2.16 lakh people across 506 villages are suffering, while in Karimganj, 1.47 lakh people have been affected in 454 villages.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam, significant rains in Assam since June 15 have affected over 7.31 lakh people in the Barpeta district, followed by 3.54 lakh in Darrang, 3.52 lakh in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai, and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered all district administrations to ensure sufficient food supplies in all flood-affected districts, to prevent jeopardising relief efforts, and to have all Deputy Commissioners submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.