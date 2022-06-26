Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Conducts On-ground Inspection Of Flood-hit Silchar

As floods are wreaking havoc in the several parts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Silchar town and took cognizance of the flood-affected areas. He joined the relief operations along with the NDRF teams and stated that the state government will provide full assistance to lessen the citizens' suffering. CM Sarma inspected the magnitude of the flood and the extent of damages that has hit the various parts of the town.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma takes on-ground stock of Floods in Silchar

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM stated, "Inspected the magnitude of flood & extent of damage at Rangirkhari, Silchar on a boat during my second visit to the flood-hit town. During my more than one-hour inspection, saw the hardships faced by people as most areas are still reeling under floodwaters.".

Our Govt stands firmly with the people of Silchar and we are unwavering in our efforts to lessen their sufferings.



My cabinet colleague Shri @ParimalSuklaba1, Hon’ble MP @drrajdeeproy and Hon’ble MLAs Shri @dipayanchakr & Shri @iKaushikRai accompanied me. pic.twitter.com/7zhS7Wt0MU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2022

After the on-ground inspection, CM Sarma held a review meeting with top officials of state at DC Office in Cachar over the flood situation and rescue operations.

Live from review meeting on flood situation and rescue operation at DC Office, Cachar https://t.co/lfyA6nvehy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2022

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Conducts Aerial Survey

On June 23, Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an aerial survey of Silchar town of Cachar district inundated under floodwaters due to incessant rainfall in the region. Taking to Twitter and said, “Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with MP Rajdeep Roy, DC and SP Cachar. Afterward, I will visit the affected areas and will also interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with the Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts.”

Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with Hon MP @drrajdeeproy, DC & SP Cachar.



Afterwards, I will visit the affected areas & interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/BHdMwQcXcm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2022

Besides this, packets containing food items, water bottles and essentials were airdropped on Thursday at flood-hit Silchar town of Cachar district by helicopters. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further stated, “We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief. Our government is firmly standing with the people of Barak Valley.”

Assam Floods: Over 33 Lakh People Affected; death toll climbs to 117

Over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts still remain affected due to the heavy rainfall. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 10 people, including four children died after drowning in the flood water in the last 24 hours. Notably, this year, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far due to the deluge and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in the state. Of the total of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the floods whereas the remaining 17 died due to the landslides.

As per the ASDMA's report, 8.76 lakh people have been affected in just Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh in the Darrang district of Assam. It also stated that 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland are still reeling under flood waters.

(Image: @HimantaBiswa-Twitter)