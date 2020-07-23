Assam Floods: CM Sonowal Visits Hard-hit Areas, Meets Locals; Victims Appeal Aid

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inspected the flood-affected areas at Solmari and Rangia and met flood-hit people as the deluge continued to worsen in the northeast state.

Sonowal took stock of provisions and healthcare facilities at the Rangia TT College flood relief camp and interacted with the people stranded there, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. He also inspected an embankment damaged by flood at Janaram Chowka, Darrang, and directed officials to expedite repair work on a war-footing.

The flood situation in Darang and Sonitpur districts is worsening with the Brahmaputra and the Tangni rivers flowing well above the danger level. A large number of people have been affected as several villages in the large rural region of the eastern province of Darang have been submerged.

The floodwaters have destroyed crops and fishes from ponds have been swept away. People living in low-lying areas were forced to leave their homes. The overflowing waters of the Saktola River have wreaked havoc in hundreds of villages of the Mangalde and Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha areas in the western province of Darang.

Flood caused by the Nonoi & Shaktula rivers have caused huge damage in many areas of Darrang.



During my visit to the district today, inspected repair works of an embankment at Janaram Chowka & interacted with inmates of a flood relief camp at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mangaldai. pic.twitter.com/KN0vT8Iz53 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 23, 2020

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal visited a flood relief camp at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mangaldai in Darrang district and interacted with the inmates. pic.twitter.com/rIYrkq87bn — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 23, 2020

"I am travelling across the flood-hit districts of Assam and ensuring that immediate relief works are undertaken and quality food items & facilities are provided at flood relief camps," the CM said in a press briefing at Janaram Chowka, Darrang. He assured that repair works of embankments at Nonoi and Shaktula rivers will be completed within one week.

Sonowal then reviewed COVID-19 situation and flood scenario with district administration and officials of various depts at Mangaldai, Darrang. Officials were directed to identify the requisite skills of migrant labourers to provide them with adequate employment opportunities.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 89 deaths and 56,27,389 people have been affected across 30 districts in Assam due to the floods.

Victims share ordeal, appeal aid

Meanwhile, one of the flood-affected persons said that river water has submerged his farm and the entire cultivation is now lost. He said the people in his are living in a shortage of essentials and appealed the government to send aid.

Assam: Several houses partially submerged in floodwater in Sonitpur due to floods in the region.



Over 26,69,900 people are affected due to floods in 25 districts. Govt has set up 280 relief camps & 89 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, as per state govt. pic.twitter.com/0Gj8oByzqs — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

The situation is the same in the Sonitpur district as well and a large number of people have been hit hard by the flood in the Borsola area.

A flood victim here said his house is submerged for the past seven days and there is little help from the administration in terms of food supplies.

"The floodwater has put us in a lot of trouble. We were already anguished by the COVID-19 lockdown and now the floods. All our food items have been swept away. The jute crop is completely destroyed. Farming lands are submerged in water, yet no government official has come here," said another victim.

(With ANI inputs)

