Assam Floods: Congress Alleges Negligence Of Centre, State For Deluge

As floods wreak havoc in Assam with over 26 lakh people affected in 26 districts of the state, state Congress unit has hit out at the Central and the State government blaming negligence and lack of seriousness on their part for the devastation. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 115 across the state — 89 in flood-related incidents and 26 in landslides.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said, "There are a total of 188 breaches in different embankments during the last year floods but the Assam government failed to repair the breaches this time. Similarly in the month of March, Assam Chief Minister declared on record that there are 450 weak embankments in the entire state and all will be repaired by April 30 but that too was not done."

"There is state disaster response fund under 101 schemes allotted to the contractors but the government is so incompetent that only two schemes were implemented so far," Bora added.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Assam pointed out that so far a total of 90 people had died due to the floods. Out of 33 districts, 26 districts have been very badly affected and more than 35 lakh population of state very badly affected.

Centre announces monetary relief

The Centre will soon release Rs. 346 crore as an initial amount for handling the flood situation in Assam, which has so far affected 56 lakh people in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a thorough discussion with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state through a video-conference, during which he conveyed the decision, the statement said.

As the state of Assam been hit with the annual floods causing devastation to life and property, Republic TV has taken an initiative to be the voice of the aggrieved people of the state. The citizens of Assam have appealed to the Centre to declare this devastation a national calamity. Speaking to Republic TV, several citizens of Assam including students, actors, and other civilians expressed their disappointment on the failure of the government to address the issue and find a solution to the crisis that hits the state every year.

