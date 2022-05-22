Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 18, SDMA Reveals Nearly 7 Lakh People Inundated By Deluge

As the floodwater in Assam entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 31, four more people died in the deluge, taking the total death toll caused by the floods to 18. Though the number of flood-affected people marginally reduced to 6,80,118 as per the official record, the flood situation is still grim in the state's Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts. Notably, on Friday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that the number of the affected population was 7,11,905 and that of the district was 29.

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), nearly 3.40 lakh people have been affected alone in the Nagaon district. This is followed by 1.78 lakh in Cachar district, 70,233 in Hojai, 44,382 in Darrang district, 17,776 in Morigaon district and 16,382 in Karimganj district. Unfortunately, four more people died after drowning in floodwaters in the Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon districts of Assam, taking up the death toll in floods and landslides in the state to 18.

Union Min Scindia launches emergency flight services under UDAN scheme

As incessant rain and floods continue to throw life out of gear in several parts of Assam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that an emergency flight service has been started between Guwahati and Silchar under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the cost per seat will be Rs 3,000. These flights were made to operate in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "To deal with the flood situation in Assam, an emergency flight service has been started between Guwahati and Silchar under the UDAN scheme. The cost of air ticket is only Rs.3000/-. It is hoped that this initiative of the government will help the families of the flood victims. @himantabiswa #udan."

IAF leads rescue efforts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been actively involved in flood relief efforts in Assam since May 15. The IAF has so far deployed one An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, one Chinook helicopter, and one ALH Dhruv to provide almost 30 tonnes of essential supplies in the heavily affected Haflong area and to evacuate 454 civilians. The Air Force continues its rescue and service operations in the flood-affected state.

On Friday, IAF also deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in order to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong. According to IAF officials, the choppers are also helping in evacuating the people stranded in the area.